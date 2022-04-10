Chandru murder case: Karnataka govt hands over probe to CID

The Karnataka government has decided to hand over to the CID the investigation into the case linked to the murder of 22-year-old Chandru, who was allegedly stabbed to death recently by some youths, said Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday.

Chandru was murdered in the wee hours of Tuesday. Based on CCTV footage, the police arrested three suspects in the case on the same day. The accused were identified as Shahid Pasha (21), Shahid Goli (22), and a minor.

On Wednesday, in a controversial statement, Jnanendra had claimed that the murder took place because Chandru did not know Urdu. His statement came even after Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant had announced that the murder took place due to road rage.

Later, the Bengaluru police’s official website had posted a fact-check with screenshots from the coverage of a few news channels broadcasting the home minister’s statement. The police stated that the home minister’s claims were not true.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi accused Bengaluru police of pressuring Jnanendra in order to hide the truth behind the murder.

“Chandru was killed because did not know Urdu. I feel that police have pressured the home minister to lie as the truth behind the murder may cause communal clashes," Ravi said.

He added, “No one is injured due to a bike accident. None of the vehicles is damaged. The mother of the deceased informed that not knowing Urdu by the youth is one of the reasons behind the murder.”

Blaming the Congress for instigating the matter, he said, “Whatever be the reality, the investigation should not go in any unwanted direction."

