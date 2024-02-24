Changed PTR’s portfolio to improve IT sector: CM Stalin

Chennai: More than a year after Palanivel Thiagarajan, popularly known as PTR, was stripped off his finance portfolio, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin said on Friday that the move was necessary as he wanted the minister to improve the functioning of the Information Technology department. Chief minister Stalin also lauded Palanivel Thiagarajan for his efforts in ushering in changes in his role as finance minister. (PTI)

PTR, the first finance minister of the Stalin regime which took charge in 2021, was replaced by Thangam Thennarasu in May last year, and given the IT and Digital services portfolio. The change in portfolio came a month after two audio clips were leaked where the speaker — purportedly PTR — was heard accusing the chief minister’s son and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and son in law V Sabareesan of corruption. PTR, however, had denied it was his voice.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Umagine TN 2024 summit in Chennai, Stalin also lauded PTR for his efforts in ushering in changes in his role as finance minister.

“In the first two years of the government, he (PTR) performed well as the Minister of Finance and was the force behind many changes,” he said.

“I shifted him to the IT department because like finance, this department too required changes...That he is doing well in the new responsibilities I assigned to him is evident from this conference,” he added.

Following the tape leak, PTR had laid low, say DMK leaders but he is once again becoming a prominent voice of the party on the national stage to take on the BJP-led Union government. He has been inducted into the election manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha elections. “The chief minister definitely wants to use PTR’s experience and voice,” said a DMK leader who is part of the committee and did not wish to be named. PTR also represented Tamil Nadu to support Kerala in their protest against the Union government on curtailing funds to states. In January the state government appointed PTR’s mother as the chairman of the trustees of the Madurai Meenakshi temple. However, no cabinet change is expected.

Stalin also praised PTR’s return to the state after working in international organisations to follow the footsteps of his family to serve Tamil Nadu in governance.

Stalin on Friday launched the first phase of the state government’s free Wi-Fi hotspots scheme in Chennai during the event. In a video message on Thursday, minister PTR said that he said that Umagine will focus on six major areas including Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cyber Security and Deep Tech