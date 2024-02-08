In video message, CM Stalin reiterates support for Kerala's protest against Centre in Delhi: ‘End the exploitation…’

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday reiterated support for the Kerala government's protest in Delhi against the Centre's policy of devolution of taxes and its ignorance towards governments of southern states. In a video message, Stalin said, “Let's support the voice for states' rights rising in Delhi today! It is a voice not only for opposition-ruled states but for all states of the Indian union. Let's end the exploitation of this fascist and tyrannical BJP govt. In this protest, ‍@PinarayiVijayan Kerala and Tamil Nadu will fight unitedly and win states' rights ‍!” Chief minister MK Stalin(PTI)

The chief minister further said that as he was not able to attend the protest in Delhi personally he had sent DMK MPs and his minister to the national capital. “As I have just returned from my Spain trip to attract investments I am not able to take part in the protest. Hence I have deputed hon'ble PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan and our MPs on my party's behalf.”

"Let us unite under the INDIA coalition to dismantle the authoritarian BJP regime and foster a truly federal India… one that treats all states with equal respect…" he added.

CM Stalin's message came a few days after he openly came out in support of the Kerala government's protest in Delhi. “These are the voices of other leaders who speak with firm attachment to the Constitution of India like myself and Comrade Vijayan in the South, along with sister Mamata Banerjee in the East. Our principles are the same,” he posted on X earlier.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also led a protest in Delhi on Wednesday where he accused the Modi government of showing discrimination towards the southern states. Siddaramaiah refuted the Bharatiya Janata Party's claim that the protest aimed to stir up a north-south divide. He emphasized that Congress advocated for national unity while emphasizing the importance of ensuring that southern states were not subjected to discrimination. “We are raising the issue of discrimination meted out by the government of India to the state of Karnataka and other southern states,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM added that the method for distributing taxes to states, particularly Karnataka, as outlined by the 14th Finance Commission, had been altered. He urged a return to the previous formula to prevent Karnataka from experiencing revenue losses.

(With agencies' inputs)