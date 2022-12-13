Opposition targets govt over clash along LAC, ruckus in Parliament likely

The latest clash between the Indian and Chinese troops - along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector last week - has prompted a barrage of attacks from the opposition on the Centre. The matter is likely to be brought up in Parliament on Tuesday with the Congress and other opposition parties calling for a discussion. The December 9 clash along the LAC is the first such incident after both the countries lost troops in 2020. The standoff over the June 2020 incident in Galwan in Ladakh sector was followed by several rounds of talks over the last three years.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has insisted on a discussion in Parliament. "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too. We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicise it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC, since April 2020. The government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament," Kharge stated on Twitter.

"We are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers," he further added.

Not just the Congress but Lok Sabha MP Asadduddin Owaisi also tweeted about the incident. "I’ve submitted a notice for adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on Arunachal Pradesh clash with Chinese troops (sic)," he said.

"The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government has kept the country in the dark for days. Why was the Parliament not informed, when it is in session?" he further asked. "The details of the incident are sketchy. What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can’t the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?"

Congress's spokesperson Jairam Ramesh also said that his has been trying to "wake up" the government on the Chinese actions on the border but it is silent in order to "protect its political image".

As per an official statement by the Army, “PLA (Chinese People’s Liberation Army) troops contacted the LAC in Tawang sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides."

The winter session of Parliament began last week.

