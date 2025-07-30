Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath suspended after landslide in Rudraprayag district

MUSSOORIE: The Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath Dham has been suspended following a massive landslide at Munkatia between Sonprayag and Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district. The landslide, triggered by heavy overnight rain, washed away a 50-metre stretch of the road, cutting off the main route for vehicles and pedestrians, officials said. The Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath was suspended following a massive landslide at Munkatia between Sonprayag and Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district.

Rudraprayag superintendent of police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde said the alternative route has also suffered significant damage, making movement unsafe. It is expected to take two to three days to restore the route, he said.

Ashish Dimri, a sub-inspector with the SDRF and head of the rescue team at the site, said a makeshift route had been carved out through the forest to bypass the landslide area. By 5pm, 1,489 pilgrims were rescued and brought to safety. The operation to assist those still arriving from Kedarnath is ongoing, he said.

Divya Singh, a pilgrim from Delhi, said they had reached Kedarnath on Tuesday and found the route blocked during their return journey. “SDRF officials escorted us through a forest trail to safely reach Sonprayag,” she said.

Pilgrims being rescued on Kedarnath Dham route in Rudraprayag district

Public Works Department junior engineer, NH Division, BR Bhatt said they were attempting to clear the debris with JCB machines but had to halt operations as large boulders continued to fall from 150 meters amid intermittent rain. “We will resume once the risk reduces,” he said.

Heavy rains continued to lash Rudraprayag district, which has recorded 16.6 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Another landslide incident was reported from Ranta Tok, Urgam Valley (Chamoli district), which damaged two residential houses. Fortunately, the residents were able to evacuate safely, officials said.

In Ukhimath tehsil, a temporary bridge over the Morkhanda River on the Gondar-Madmaheshwar trekking route was swept away by a strong current at around 9:30 pm on Tuesday. Pilgrims are now using a previously installed trolley system operated by PWD to cross the river, said officials.

The IMD Dehradun Centre has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Dehradun, Nainital, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts till August 4. Several areas, including Bageshwar (22.2 mm), Almora (17.2 mm), and Chamoli, have received significantly above-normal rainfall.

As of Wednesday morning, 94 roads were closed across Uttarakhand, including one National Highway, two State Highways, three BRO roads, and three major district roads. Rudraprayag, Pauri, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh were among the areas most severely affected.

Meanwhile, a bus carrying 33 Army personnel overturned near Sonla on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district. Thirteen soldiers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Karanprayag Hospital for treatment, officials said.

In another incident in Almora district, a Tata Max vehicle plunged into a gorge near Bhatraunj Khan at 5:30 am on Wednesday. Mohit Kumar, a resident of Timli Sealdah, Deghat, died on the spot, while another passenger, Suresh, was seriously injured and is being treated at Ramnagar Hospital.