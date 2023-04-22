MR CHARAN SINGH’S resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet was officially announced here today in a Government notification. HT This Day: April 23, 1959 -- Charan Singh Goes: New clash feared

His portfolios of Revenue, Irrigation and Power, the notification said, would be taken over, pending final disposal, by Mr Hukum Singh, Health and Justice Minister, and Mr Girdhari Lal, P.W.D. Minister. Mr Hukum Singh will look after Revenue and Mr Girdhari Lal after Irrigation and Power.

Mr Charan Singh sent his resignation letter on April 2 and Dr Sampurnanad, Chief Minister, recommended its acceptance from the afternoon of April 20. The cause of the retrospective effect of the resignation is a subject of great speculation in political circles here.

Mr Charan Singh’s exit from the UP Cabinet will almost inevitably spark a fresh wave of political controversy in the already faction-ridden State Congress. It will also have a deep impact on the administration, where he was known for his firm anti-corruption drive.

STATEMENT ISSUED

An indication of the coming controversy was given by Mr Charan Singh himself in a statement he issued two hours after the announcement. He said the grounds of his resignation were the same as those in 1957, when he resigned but was persuaded to continue. They related to the need for economy, efficiency and integrity in the Administration. He said: “ I was led to believe in 1957 that things would improve in future, but unfortunately they have, if anything, worsened since.”

Mr Charan Singh did not elaborate has charges against the Administration or the Chief Minister, but cited the instance of the distribution of power to be generated by the ₹46 crore Rihand project.

The statement discloses that 80 Congress members of the UP Legislature have already lodged a strong protest against the proposed manner of power distribution and are still awaiting a reply from the Chief Minister. Mr Charan Singh said he would give in detail the grounds of his resignation in a statement to the Vidhan Sabha, when it meets next.