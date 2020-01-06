e-paper
Charred body of a retired navy officer found in Thane flat

The charred body of a retired naval officer identified as Guddu Singh has been found in his flat in Thane, Maharashtra.

mumbai Updated: Jan 06, 2020 09:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Around 1.30am, neighbours noticed smoke coming out the retired navy officer's house and alerted the police.
The charred body of a retired naval officer was found in his flat in Badlapur township of Maharashtra’s Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

The police have identified the deceased as Guddu Singh (50).

Singh, a resident of Delhi, had come to Badlapur with his wife three days ago to sell his flat, said a police officer.

Around 1.30 am, neighbours noticed smoke coming out of the house and alerted the police.

After breaking open the door, the police found Singh’s burnt body.

Senior police inspector L M Sariputra of Badlapur police station confirmed the incident and said the police have registered a case of accidental death.

His wife was missing, he added. Police said the body has been sent for autopsy and they were awaiting report to ascertain further details.

