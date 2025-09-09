New Delhi, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have recorded a 91 per cent retention rate among students enrolled under the Right to Education Act during 2023-24, according to a report. Chattisgarh, Odisha, AP, Uttarakhand record 91 pc retention rate among RTE students: Report

The annual Right to Education Retention Report published by Indus Action, an NGO working in the education sector, noted that the 91 per cent retention rate indicates that RTE students have weathered digital divides and learning losses better than anticipated, though the report notes a critical gap comprehensive tracking of post-RTE educational outcomes remains limited.

"These findings complement the National Education Policy 2020 vision of universal quality education. The 87 pc inclusion rate in school activities and 98 pc positive peer interactions demonstrate that RTE isn't just about access-it is about fostering the social integration and holistic development that NEP emphasises," the NGO said in a statement.

"The survey reveals that Odisha has achieved an impressive 97 pc retention rate for students admitted under the RTE provision. This exceptional performance underscores the state's implementation strategy's effectiveness and dedication to ensuring that children from disadvantaged backgrounds gain access to quality education and continue their academic journey," he added.

While Odisha led the way with 97 per cent retention, benefiting 24,834 students in 2025, Uttarakhand showed strong implementation effectiveness.

"These findings underscore the critical importance of addressing financial barriers that continue to challenge families despite policy provisions," said Tarun Cherukuri, founder and CEO of Indus Action.

"While we celebrate the 91 pc retention rate as a testament to the potential of RTE's impact, if we continue to believe in an inclusive society, we must also acknowledge that true educational equity requires reducing the harmful stress families face due to financial burdens of schooling expenses," he added.

The report noted that challenges persist in the digital age.

While 81 per cent of the RTE students form friendships across socio-economic lines, questions remain about their access to digital learning tools and technology-enhanced education that increasingly defines quality schooling.

"Despite policy frameworks, 61 pc of families still face school-related expenses, with 57 pc finding these 'quite difficult' to manage. This financial stress threatens the program's sustainability and highlights the need for comprehensive fee reimbursement mechanisms," the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.