Cheetah helicopter carrying Covid-19 samples makes emergency landing near Ghaziabad

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:42 IST

A Cheetah helicopter which was on its way to Chandigarh from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, had to make emergency landing on Thursday after it developed a technical snag.

The helicopter was carrying Covid-19 test samples from Leh.

It developed a tenchical snag shortly after it took off, and the pilots had to make an emergency landing, a statement from the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. The pilots landed the helicopter on the Outer Ring Road highway, it further said.

The landing was prompt and correct and no damage to property was reported, the statement said.

Recovery operation was launched shortly after the emergency landing and the helicopter was promptly taken back to the Hindon airbase safely.