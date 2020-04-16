e-paper
Home / India News / Cheetah helicopter carrying Covid-19 samples makes emergency landing near Ghaziabad

Cheetah helicopter carrying Covid-19 samples makes emergency landing near Ghaziabad

The landing was prompt and correct and no damage to property was reported, a statement from the Indian Air Force said.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Cheetah helicopter was carrying Covid-19 samples from Leh.
The Cheetah helicopter was carrying Covid-19 samples from Leh. (Representative photo/Himanshu Vyas, HT)
         

A Cheetah helicopter which was on its way to Chandigarh from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, had to make emergency landing on Thursday after it developed a technical snag.

The helicopter was carrying Covid-19 test samples from Leh.

It developed a tenchical snag shortly after it took off, and the pilots had to make an emergency landing, a statement from the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. The pilots landed the helicopter on the Outer Ring Road highway, it further said.

The landing was prompt and correct and no damage to property was reported, the statement said.

Recovery operation was launched shortly after the emergency landing and the helicopter was promptly taken back to the Hindon airbase safely.

