Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Chennai Cop suspended over ‘sexual harassment’

ByKA Shaji
Feb 14, 2025 07:36 AM IST

Criminal proceedings will be initiated against the officer, D Magesh Kumar, a representative of the state home department said on condition of anonymity

A senior Indian Police Service officer has been suspended from duty following a traffic police officer working under his supervision filing a complaint accusing him of sexual harassment, officials said on Thursday, making it the second such allegation against him in a month.

Earlier in January, another constable had filed a complaint with the director general of police Shankar Jiwal, accusing him of sexual harassment. (Representational image)
Earlier in January, another constable had filed a complaint with the director general of police Shankar Jiwal, accusing him of sexual harassment. (Representational image)

Criminal proceedings will be initiated against the officer, D Magesh Kumar, a representative of the state home department said on condition of anonymity.

“He will have to face criminal proceedings in the coming days. Kumar has been suspended pending further investigation due to his actions, which have tarnished the reputation of the police force,” he said.

Kumar was the joint commissioner of traffic with the Greater Chennai City Police and was posted in the Chennai north region.

Earlier in January, another constable had filed a complaint with the director general of police Shankar Jiwal, accusing him of sexual harassment.

The complaint was referred to an internal committee, headed by DGP Seema Agarwal, of the state police. While the committee initiated inquiries, it transferred Kumar to the a vacancy in reserve category.

Severe action would be taken against the officer in the coming days, the home department representative cited above said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
