Chennai man dies after neighbour’s pet pitbull attacks him

A 55-year-old man in Chennai died on Tuesday after he was attacked by a pet pitbull, police officials said. The Chennai police have registered a case against the dog’s owner under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 106 (negligence leading to death) and 291 (negligent conduct concerning animals). The dog bit him on his thighs and genitalia. (File | Pexel)

The incident occurred in Kumaran Nagar near Jafferkhanpet in Chennai.

The dog’s owner, Poongodi, was also injured when she tried to restrain the pitbull, police said.

“She is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. After she is discharged, action will be taken against her under the sections in which she has been booked,” said a police personnel from the R6 police station in Chennai who did not wish to be named.

The victim has been identified as Karunakaran, a daily wage labourer. He was attacked when he was walking towards a common toilet in the residential neighbourhood on a narrow lane.

“He had to pass her house and that’s when the pet pitbull attacked him. The dog bit him on his thighs and genitalia. He collapsed instantly,” said an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation. The dog bit its owner too when she tried to intervene.

Civic officials have taken the pitbull to a shelter where the dog will be observed.