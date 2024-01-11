Chennai man kills his partner, dies by suicide: Police

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old techie, who was recently engaged to a woman, killed his same-sex partner, 25, before dying by suicide in an apartment in Chennai’s West Mogappair locality, police said on Thursday. Police said the two bodies had been sent for autopsy (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the two men had been in a relationship and worked in information technology companies in Chennai.

“The two had been in a romantic relationship for a year and their impending split led to the crime,” a police officer at Nolambur police station said.

After committing the murder, the accused killed himself, the officer said, citing the voice note sent by the man to his sister over WhatsApp.

Police said their parents filed a “missing complaint” with the city police on Tuesday night after the two men did not return from work and their phones were switched off.

The techie’s sister reached out to the police after she received an audio note from him on WhatsApp, saying that he had killed his partner and was going to die by suicide.

A police team was able to track their location and reached the apartment that they had rented. He had used a rope to strangle his partner. Their bodies were sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

[If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290]