Home / India News / Chhatisgarh man pushes wife, 2 children into well, then dies by suicide: Police
india news

Chhatisgarh man pushes wife, 2 children into well, then dies by suicide: Police

The Chhattisgarh police said the 32-year-old man killed his wife and children following an altercation
(Chhattisgarh man died by suicide after killing his wife and two children, both toddlers, in the state’s Rajanandgaon district, a police officer said on Wednesday (AFP File Photo)
(Chhattisgarh man died by suicide after killing his wife and two children, both toddlers, in the state’s Rajanandgaon district, a police officer said on Wednesday (AFP File Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Copy Link
By Ritesh Mishra

RAIPUR: A man in Chhattisgarh killed his wife and two children following an altercation in Rajanandgaon district before dying by suicide, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Karamtara village under Lalbagh police station limits on Tuesday evening.

Lalbagh police station chief Shivendra Rajput said the dead man was identified as Doman Sahu, 32.

“According to preliminary investigation, the man thrashed his wife Vedica Sahu, 28, and then pushed her into a well. Later, Doman Sahu also threw his three-year-old son and two-year-old daughter in the same well. After killing his wife and children, he hanged himself in his house,” said the SHO.

Police sent the bodies for an autopsy. There were injury marks on the woman’s body believed to have been sustained before she was thrown into the well.

“Investigation in the case is going on,” Shivendra Rajput added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out