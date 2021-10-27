Chhatisgarh man pushes wife, 2 children into well, then dies by suicide: Police

RAIPUR: A man in Chhattisgarh killed his wife and two children following an altercation in Rajanandgaon district before dying by suicide, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Karamtara village under Lalbagh police station limits on Tuesday evening.

Lalbagh police station chief Shivendra Rajput said the dead man was identified as Doman Sahu, 32.

“According to preliminary investigation, the man thrashed his wife Vedica Sahu, 28, and then pushed her into a well. Later, Doman Sahu also threw his three-year-old son and two-year-old daughter in the same well. After killing his wife and children, he hanged himself in his house,” said the SHO.

Police sent the bodies for an autopsy. There were injury marks on the woman’s body believed to have been sustained before she was thrown into the well.

“Investigation in the case is going on,” Shivendra Rajput added.