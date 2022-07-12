Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: 15-yr-old school boy allegedly beaten to death by four minors
Chhattisgarh: 15-yr-old school boy allegedly beaten to death by four minors

The boy, a resident of Khamtarai, was beaten by four students at their school where the boy had come to give his class 10 compartmental exam
The boy, a resident of Khamtarai, was beaten by four students at Kashiram Sharma Higher Secondary School where the victim had come to give his class 10 compartmental exam, police said.
The boy, a resident of Khamtarai, was beaten by four students at Kashiram Sharma Higher Secondary School where the victim had come to give his class 10 compartmental exam, police said. (File Photo)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 11:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 15-year-old school boy was allegedly beaten to death by four minors after an altercation in Raipur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a government school located in the Bhanpuri area of the city.

“We have detained the accused four minor students on Monday night and will produce them in court on Tuesday,” said Superintendent of Police, Raipur, Prashant Agarwal.

The boy, a resident of Khamtarai, was beaten by four students at Kashiram Sharma Higher Secondary School where the victim had come to give his class 10 compartmental exam, police said.

“At the examination centre, the victim had a verbal clash with the students of class 11 of the same school. Subsequently, the students entered into a fight in which the boy was badly injured,” said station house officer (SHO), Khamtarai, Sonal Gwala.

The boy fell unconscious after which the accused minors fled from the spot.

“The victim was rushed to the government where he died in a few hours. Doctors claimed that the boy sustained head injuries,” said Gwala.

A case was registered and the four minors were detained on Monday evening.

