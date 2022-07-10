65-year-old man beaten to death by son in Panipat
: A 65-year-old man died when he was allegedly attacked by his son with sticks and an iron pipe over a family dispute in Jawahar Nagar area of Panipat, police said on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Mangat Ram, police said, adding that the accused, Prem Kumar, has been arrested.
Investigation officer Ajay Kumar said that the preliminary investigation reveals that the incident took place due to a family dispute.
He said that the FIR has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
According to the police complaint filed by Rama Rani, daughter of the deceased, the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
The accused allegedly engaged in a scuffle with the deceased at their residence and Prem attacked his father with sticks and an iron pipe following which he sustained multiple injuries. The accused also attacked his mother when she tried to intervene.
The police said that the body has been handed over to the family members after postmortem.
-
22-year-old Mulund man kills mother, attempts suicide
A 22-year-old man from Mulund allegedly killed his mother on Saturday evening and later tried to end his own life. According to the police, Mahesh Kumar Panchal, 50, a resident of Vardhaman Nagar on Dr Rajendra Prasad Road in Mulund West, had been trying to reach his family since afternoon. Neither his wife, Chhaya, 46, nor his son Jaydeep was answering their mobile phone. A resident of the building, Nirmala Pasad, raised an alarm.
-
Police use victim’s Instagram friends’ list to track murder accused
Within eight hours of a college student being murdered while out on an evening walk, police have arrested the assailants after tracking them using Vishal's Instagram friends' list. According to police, around 6.30 pm on Friday, a resident of Saki Vihar road in Powai, 21, Vishal Ajit Rao, was attacked by two persons. The duo stabbed him at least 21 times on his neck, shoulder, and stomach.
-
LuLu in Lucknow: Biggest mall of group to welcome Lucknowites from tomorrow
The biggest mall of the LuLu Group International, the LuLu Mall, is all set to welcome Lucknowites from Monday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Rs 2000 crore project on Sunday. It is part of the project announced at the mega investors' summit organised in the state capital in February 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the event. The mall has one of the largest indoor family entertainment facility Funtura.
-
2006 Varanasi blasts: Accused moves HC challenging lower court’s death sentence
The Varanasi 2006 serial blasts accused, Mohammad Waliullah, who was sentenced to death on June 6, 2022, by a trial court in Ghaziabad, has appealed against the decision before the Allahabad High Court. On March 7, 2006, Varanasi was shaken by twin blasts first at the Sankat Mochan Temple and then at the Varanasi Cantonment railway station within a span of 15 minutes. The court also fined a resident of Phoolpur in Uttar Pradesh Rs 2.65 lakh, Waliullah.
-
Resolve Pong dam oustees’ issue: Jai Ram to Centre
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during the 30th meeting of North Zonal Council in Jaipur on Saturday urged the central government to resolve pending cases of Pong dam oustees. He said that 2.25-lakh acre land was reserved in Rajasthan to rehabilitate 16,352 Himachalis displaced due to the construction of Pong dam, but only 8,713 were provided land. He also took up the matter of four-laning of Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics