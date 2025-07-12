Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chhattisgarh: 23 Maoists with 1.18 crore bounty surrender in Sukma district

ByRitesh Mishra
Updated on: Jul 12, 2025 05:08 PM IST

Surrendered Maoists cited atrocities on civilians, lack of direction, and pressure from ongoing security ops along the Sukma-Bijapur border as key reasons: Police

Raipur: Twenty-three Maoists with a cumulative reward of 1.18 crore surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, police said. This comes a day after 22 Maoists with a 37.5 lakh bounty, who were active in the Abhujmad forest region, surrendered in Narayanpur district.

Some of the 32 Maoists who surrendered on Saturday were active in the Aamdai, Jagargunda, and Kerlapal areas, a police officer said. (Sourced)
Some of the 32 Maoists who surrendered on Saturday were active in the Aamdai, Jagargunda, and Kerlapal areas, a police officer said. (Sourced)

Around 11 senior Maoist cadres surrendered, including 35-year-old divisional committee member Lokesh, alias Podiam Bhima, and a few others from the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 1, considered the strongest armed formation of the CPI (Maoist).

“This surrender wave clearly shows that the ideological grip of the Maoist movement is weakening. Their senior cadres are disillusioned with the hollow promises of the outfit, frustrated by violence against innocent tribals, and deeply affected by growing internal factionalism,” inspector general of police of Bastar Range Sundarraj P said.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Woman Maoist killed in Kanker encounter

Other prominent Maoists include Ramesh alias Kalmu Kesa, Kawasi Masa, Madkam Hunga, and Punem Deve, each carrying a reward of 8 lakh. “Four cadres carrying a bounty of 5 lakh each, one with a bounty of 3 lakh, and seven others with a 1 lakh bounty each were also among the 23 Maoists who surrendered their arms,” the officer added.

The surrendered Maoists cited atrocities on civilians, lack of direction in the movement, and pressure from continuous security force operations along the Sukma-Bijapur district border as key reasons for laying down arms, Sukma’s superintendent of police (SP) Kiran Chavan said.

Also Read: Top Maoist sniper killed in Bijapur during anti-naxal operation: Police

Some of the 32 Maoists who surrendered on Saturday were active in the Aamdai, Jagargunda, and Kerlapal areas, the officer said.

Each Maoist who surrendered received 50,000 as immediate assistance and will be rehabilitated under the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: 23 Maoists with 1.18 crore bounty surrender in Sukma district
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On