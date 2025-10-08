Chhattisgarh: 4 workers dead, 6 injured as lift crashes at Sakti power plant

Four workers were killed and six others injured after a lift they were in collapsed at a power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district on Tuesday night, officials said. Representational image.

The incident occurred at RKM Powergen Pvt Ltd’s plant located in Dabhra area of Ucchpinda village, superintendent of police Ankita Sharma said.

According to preliminary information, ten workers were inside the lift. The incident took place when they were heading to the ground floor after completing their work.

“Till now, four deaths have been reported. We have started an inquiry in the incident,” Inspector General of Police (Bilaspur range) Sanjeev Shukla said.

The workers were taken to Jindal Fortis Hospital in neighbouring Raigarh district where four of them died during treatment. Six others are critically injured, the official said.

The lift had a load capacity of around 2,000 kg, and its maintenance had been carried out recently on September 29, Sharma added.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.