Chhattisgarh: 8 Maoists, one security personnel killed in encounter in Abujhmarh

At least 8 Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Abujhmarh. One jawan died in the line of duty whereas two sustained injuries. Paramilitary forces in a Maoist-affected area. (Representational image)

Over the past two days, a protracted gunfight has been underway in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Abujhmarh is a hilly, forest area which falls in the Narayanpur, Bijapur district and Dantewada districts. Geographically isolated and largely inaccessible, the area is considered to be a hotbed of Maoists' activities.

The gunfight broke out this morning in the forest of Abhujmarh when a joint team of the security personnel from four districts – Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon – was out on an anti-Naxal operation, PTI reported.

The operation – involving the personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts, Special Task Force (STF) and the 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) – was launched on June 12.

6 Maoists were killed in Narayanpur earlier this month

This comes days after security forces killed six Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Those killed carried a total bounty of ₹38 lakh.

The operation was the biggest attack by security forces on People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company no. 6, which is considered a pillar of the attacking force of the Maoists.

"The operation involving separate teams of security personnel was launched late night on June 6 on the border of Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Bastar districts based on inputs about the presence of Maoists of PLGA military company no. 6 and east Bastar division formations," Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told the media last week.

During a search of the site, bodies of six Naxalites clad in 'uniform' were recovered from different places along with two .303 rifles, one .315 bore rifle, 10 BGL (barrel grenade launcher) shells, one SLR magazine, a cooker bomb, five bags, a huge cache of explosives, medicines and items of daily use, Sundarraj had added.

With inputs from PTI