Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners from Congress

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 10:49 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Voting in Chhattisgarh occurred on November 7 and 17. The primary electoral contest here involves Congress and BJP.

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on Sunday, coinciding with the tallying process for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. Chhattisgarh has 90 seats, and the majority mark stands at 46.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel is the current chief minister and the party aims to secure its position in the state.

Split into two phases, voting in Chhattisgarh occurred on November 7 and 17. Similar to Madhya Pradesh, the primary electoral contest here involves the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With Bhupesh Baghel as the current chief minister, the ruling Congress aims to secure its position in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP eyes a victory, especially considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

In the 2018 election, Congress registered a landslide victory, winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP was reduced to just 15 seats, while the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged five and two seats, respectively. The Congress later added more seats in bypolls, taking its tally in the outgoing assembly to 71.

Here is the full list of winners from Congress

S.NoConstituencyCandidateLeading/Trailing
1.Bharatpur Sonhat (ST)Gulab Singh KamroLeading
2.ManendragarhRamesh Singh VakilLeading
3.BaikunthpurAmbica Singh DeoTrailing
4.PremnagarKhel Sai Singh 
5.BhatgaoParas Nath Rajwade 
6.Pratapur (ST)Rajkumari Marawi 
7.Ramanujganj (ST)Ajay Kumar Tirkey 
8.Samri (ST)Vijay Paikara 
9.Lundra (ST)Pritam Ram 
10.AmbikapurTS Singh Deo 
11.Sitapur (ST)Amarjeet Bhagat 
12.Jashpur (ST)Vinay Kumar Bhagat  
13.Kunkuri (ST)UD Minj 
14. Patthalgaon (ST)Rampukar Singh Thakur 
15.Lailunga (ST)Vidyavati Sidar 
16.RaigarhPrakash Shakrajeet Naik 
17.Sarangarh (SC)Uttari Jangde 
18.KharasiyaUmesh Patel 
19.Dharamjaigarh (ST)Laljeet Singh Rathia 
20.Rampur (ST)Phool Singh Rathiya 
21.KorbaJaisingh Agrawal 
22.KataghoraPurushottam Kanwar 
23.Pali Tanakhar (ST)Duleshwari Sidar 
24.Marwahi (ST)Dr KK Dhruv 
25.KotaAtal Srivastav 
26.LormiThaneshwar Sahu 
27.Mungeli (SC)Sanjit Banerjee 
28.TakhatpurRashmi Ashish Singh 
29.BilhaSiyaram Kaushik 
30.BilaspurShailesh Pandey 
31.BeltaraVijay Kesarwani 
32.Masturi (SC)Dilip Lahariya 
33.AkaltaraRaghvendra Kumar Singh 
34.Janjgeer-ChampaVyas Kashyap 
35.SaktiCharan Das Mahant 
36.ChandrapurRam Kumar Yadav 
37.JaijepurBaleshwar Sahu 
38.Pamgarh (SC)Sheshraj Harbans 
39.Saraipali (SC)Chaturi Nand 
40.BasnaDevendra Bahadur Singh 
41.KhallariDwarikadhish Yadav 
42.MahasamundRashmi Chandrakar 
43.Bilaigarh (SC)Kavita Pran Lahare 
44.KasdolSandeep Sahu 
45.BalodabajarShailesh Trivedi 
46.BhataparaInder Kumar Sao 
47.DharseewaChhaya Verma 
48.Raipur(Rural)Pankaj Sharma 
49.Raipur(West)Vikas Upadhyay 
50.Raipur(North)Kuldeep Singh Juneja 
51.Raipur (South)  
52.Aarang (SC)  
53.Abhanpur  
54.   
55.   
56.   
57.   
58.   
59.   
60.   
