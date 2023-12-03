Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners from Congress

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on Sunday, coinciding with the tallying process for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. Chhattisgarh has 90 seats, and the majority mark stands at 46.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel is the current chief minister and the party aims to secure its position in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Split into two phases, voting in Chhattisgarh occurred on November 7 and 17. Similar to Madhya Pradesh, the primary electoral contest here involves the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

With Bhupesh Baghel as the current chief minister, the ruling Congress aims to secure its position in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP eyes a victory, especially considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

In the 2018 election, Congress registered a landslide victory, winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP was reduced to just 15 seats, while the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged five and two seats, respectively. The Congress later added more seats in bypolls, taking its tally in the outgoing assembly to 71.

Here is the full list of winners from Congress

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This list will be consistently updated. Please stay tuned.

S.No Constituency Candidate Leading/Trailing 1. Bharatpur Sonhat (ST) Gulab Singh Kamro Leading 2. Manendragarh Ramesh Singh Vakil Leading 3. Baikunthpur Ambica Singh Deo Trailing 4. Premnagar Khel Sai Singh 5. Bhatgao Paras Nath Rajwade 6. Pratapur (ST) Rajkumari Marawi 7. Ramanujganj (ST) Ajay Kumar Tirkey 8. Samri (ST) Vijay Paikara 9. Lundra (ST) Pritam Ram 10. Ambikapur TS Singh Deo 11. Sitapur (ST) Amarjeet Bhagat 12. Jashpur (ST) Vinay Kumar Bhagat 13. Kunkuri (ST) UD Minj 14. Patthalgaon (ST) Rampukar Singh Thakur 15. Lailunga (ST) Vidyavati Sidar 16. Raigarh Prakash Shakrajeet Naik 17. Sarangarh (SC) Uttari Jangde 18. Kharasiya Umesh Patel 19. Dharamjaigarh (ST) Laljeet Singh Rathia 20. Rampur (ST) Phool Singh Rathiya 21. Korba Jaisingh Agrawal 22. Kataghora Purushottam Kanwar 23. Pali Tanakhar (ST) Duleshwari Sidar 24. Marwahi (ST) Dr KK Dhruv 25. Kota Atal Srivastav 26. Lormi Thaneshwar Sahu 27. Mungeli (SC) Sanjit Banerjee 28. Takhatpur Rashmi Ashish Singh 29. Bilha Siyaram Kaushik 30. Bilaspur Shailesh Pandey 31. Beltara Vijay Kesarwani 32. Masturi (SC) Dilip Lahariya 33. Akaltara Raghvendra Kumar Singh 34. Janjgeer-Champa Vyas Kashyap 35. Sakti Charan Das Mahant 36. Chandrapur Ram Kumar Yadav 37. Jaijepur Baleshwar Sahu 38. Pamgarh (SC) Sheshraj Harbans 39. Saraipali (SC) Chaturi Nand 40. Basna Devendra Bahadur Singh 41. Khallari Dwarikadhish Yadav 42. Mahasamund Rashmi Chandrakar 43. Bilaigarh (SC) Kavita Pran Lahare 44. Kasdol Sandeep Sahu 45. Balodabajar Shailesh Trivedi 46. Bhatapara Inder Kumar Sao 47. Dharseewa Chhaya Verma 48. Raipur(Rural) Pankaj Sharma 49. Raipur(West) Vikas Upadhyay 50. Raipur(North) Kuldeep Singh Juneja 51. Raipur (South) 52. Aarang (SC) 53. Abhanpur 54. 55. 56. 57. 58. 59. 60.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail