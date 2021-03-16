Chhattisgarh begins use of Covaxin, month after voicing concern over efficacy
Chhattisgarh has begun administering Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from Monday, this comes after the state health minister TS Singh Deo had requested the Centre in February to halt the vaccine’s supply over inhibitions regarding its incomplete third phase trials.
Two days ago, the minister had said that the government is seriously considering using Covaxin.
“From Monday after withdrawal of clinical experiment mode, the government started using Covaxin in the state,” said TS Singh Deo.
Total 80 people were vaccinated with Covaxin on Monday in Raipur and from Tuesday it will start at other medical colleges of the state, said an official.
The official claimed that Covaxin is voluntary and will be administered to only those who are willing.
Last month, Chhattisgarh asked the Centre to halt the supply of the Covaxin to the state till its efficacy was proven and claimed that that the vaccine’s final data of third phase trial was yet to be published.
The minister on Saturday said, “We are proud of our indigenous vaccine but strictly believe that due process as per international norms need to be adhered to before bringing it into general use. Our primary concern is the well being of our citizens and only implement any vaccine once its efficacy is proven.”
“At no point has there been any shortage in supply of vaccines for our people in the state. As a matter of fact, Chhattisgarh has constantly been performing among the top 5 states of the country in terms of vaccination,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hands over training aids to Lankan Navy for capacity building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid furore over his candidature, Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi extends support to bank employees' strike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu's office receives Swapan Dasgupta's resignation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre plans mechanism to address cyber bullying of women, children
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Nationalising loss': Rahul Gandhi backs bank employees' strike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre tells Maharashtra to ramp up testing amid second Covid-19 wave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka-Maharashtra row: Sena wants Belgaum to be declared Union Territory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh begins use of Covaxin, month after voicing concern over efficacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WATCH: Ruckus in Odisha assembly, politicians spar over MLA's 'suicide attempt'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says it will issue visas in India, makes it impossible to get
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: First patient with S Africa variant confirmed in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh begins use of Covaxin, month after voicing concern over efficacy
- Total 80 people were vaccinated with Covaxin on Monday in Raipur and from Tuesday it will start at other medical colleges of the state, said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s arms imports drop 33%: All you need to know about Sipri report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala HC says transpersons entitled to be admitted to NCC: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox