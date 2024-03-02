 Chhattisgarh BJP worker hacked to death by suspected Maoists in Bijapur: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Chhattisgarh BJP worker hacked to death by suspected Maoists in Bijapur: Police

Chhattisgarh BJP worker hacked to death by suspected Maoists in Bijapur: Police

ByS Kareemuddin
Mar 02, 2024 12:47 PM IST

Tirupati Katla, a BJP member of Janpad panchayat, was killed while he was attending a wedding in the district’s Toyanar village

Bastar: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) panchayat member was hacked to death by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, officials said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Tirupati Katla, a BJP member of Janpad panchayat, was killed while he was attending a wedding in the district’s Toyanar village, Bijapur superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said. The incident took place at around 8pm.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Yadav said that he was stabbed by a sharp weapon soon after leaving the wedding function. He was taken to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the SP said.

Police said that search operations are on in the area to ascertain the identities of the killers, said the officer. Maoist-hit areas of the state have seen seven BJP leaders killed in the past one year.

Ratan Dubey, the BJP’s Narayanpur district unit vice president, was hacked to death while campaigning in November last year. Birju Taram, a BJP worker, was shot dead in Sarkheda village in October last year. In June, a local BJP leader was killed in the Bijapur district, and in February last year, three BJP leaders were hacked to death allegedly by Maoists in the Bastar division.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On