Chhattisgarh claims to have procured record paddy at MSP this season

Chhattisgarh government has claimed to have procured 84.44 lakh metric tons of paddy till January 21, a record for the last two decades, said officials.

The procurement is still going and the present procurement is 50,000 metric tons more than the quantity of paddy procured last year, the added.

In the last paddy season, Chhattisgarh procured 83.94 lakh metric tons of paddy, a press release issued by the government stated.

“Till date, 1,954, 332 farmers have sold paddy at support price. Total 2,770,693 metric tons of paddy has been issued to the millers for custom milling, against which, nearly 2,545,512 metric tons of paddy has been transported already,” the release stated.

In the year 2017-18, 56.88 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the state, whereas in the year 2018-19, 80.83 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased and in the year 2019-20, 83.94 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured.

“In the year 2017-18, 15.77 lakh farmers had registered to sell paddy, whereas in the year 2018-19, the number of registered farmers increased to 16.96 lakh, and it further increased to 19.55 lakh in the year 2019-20. This year, there has been a record increase in the number of farmers registered, which now stands at 21.52 lakh,” an official said.