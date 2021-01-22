Chhattisgarh claims to have procured record paddy at MSP this season
- The official data also shows a big increase in the total number of registered paddy farmers, which now stands at 21.52 lakh.
Chhattisgarh government has claimed to have procured 84.44 lakh metric tons of paddy till January 21, a record for the last two decades, said officials.
The procurement is still going and the present procurement is 50,000 metric tons more than the quantity of paddy procured last year, the added.
In the last paddy season, Chhattisgarh procured 83.94 lakh metric tons of paddy, a press release issued by the government stated.
“Till date, 1,954, 332 farmers have sold paddy at support price. Total 2,770,693 metric tons of paddy has been issued to the millers for custom milling, against which, nearly 2,545,512 metric tons of paddy has been transported already,” the release stated.
In the year 2017-18, 56.88 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the state, whereas in the year 2018-19, 80.83 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased and in the year 2019-20, 83.94 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured.
“In the year 2017-18, 15.77 lakh farmers had registered to sell paddy, whereas in the year 2018-19, the number of registered farmers increased to 16.96 lakh, and it further increased to 19.55 lakh in the year 2019-20. This year, there has been a record increase in the number of farmers registered, which now stands at 21.52 lakh,” an official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Learn from India’s performance in Australia: Modi at Tezpur varsity convocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Poison inside sweets’: Farmers’ leader on Centre’s offer to suspend farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More Indians stepping out; surge in flight, hotel bookings: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress Working Committee may hold organisational elections between May 15 and May 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPI platform to be updated, users may face inconvenience: NPCI
- NPCI has not specified the time it would take to update the system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh claims to have procured record paddy at MSP this season
- The official data also shows a big increase in the total number of registered paddy farmers, which now stands at 21.52 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI files case against Cambridge Analytica for Facebook data theft
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Containing Covid-19 strengthened India's health infrastructure': PM Modi
- PM Modi said India is entering its 75th year of Independence this year, adding that innumerable people from Assam have contributed to the nation's freedom struggle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong may consider proposal to hold organisational poll between May 15 and May 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir braces for fresh spell of snowfall; traffic to be disrupted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI files case against Cambridge Analytica, UK's Global Science Research Ltd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivamogga explosion: Bomb squads en route to ascertain damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day 2021: What’s new, what will be missing in Jan 26 parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Fire breaks out in building near ITO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh shelter home manager arrested for raping inmate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox