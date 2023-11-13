Chhattisgarh CM Baghel gets whiplashed as part of 'Gaura-Gauri' pooja ritual

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday participated in the ritual of 'Gaura-Gauri' pooja, a day after Diwali, in the town of Janjgir in the Durg district. The highlight of the event was the symbolic whip-lashing ceremony, wherein the chief minister volunteered to receive blows on his arm as part of the age-old tradition. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel getting whiplashed as part of a ritual.

The 'Gaura-Gauri' pooja is an integral part of the region's cultural tapestry, celebrating the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed with great fervour in various parts of Chhattisgarh.

The chief minister, clad in traditional attire, actively participated in the rituals. The whip-lashing ceremony, which may appear intense to outsiders, holds deep cultural significance in the state.

The celebrations come amid an intense election campaign by the ruling Congress and the BJP for ongoing assembly polls in Chhattisgarh. Baghel on Sunday announced the Griha Laxmi yojana under which women will be given an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 if Congress retains power in the state.

"Big Announcement: Today, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, with the grace of Goddess Lakshmi ji and blessings of Chhattisgarh Mahtari, an important decision has been taken for the women power of the state. As soon as the Congress government is formed, the women of the state will be given ₹15,000 per year directly into their accounts under the 'Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana'. Jai Lakshmi Mata, Chhattisgarh Mahtari ki Jai," posted CM Baghel on X.

On November 5, Baghel launched the Congress manifesto for the elections promising a caste-based census, farm loan waivers, and subsided LPG cylinders to women, among other things, if voted back to power.

The first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats was concluded on November 7. The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

