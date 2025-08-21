Chhattisgarh CM Sai begins 10-day Japan, South Korea visit to attract investments

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday left for a 10-day trip to Japan and South Korea to draw investments in key sectors, including electronics, automobiles, and food processing, officials aware of the matter said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that after the launch of the new industrial policy in November last year, the state has so far received investment proposals worth ₹ 6.5 lakh crore. (PTI)

“I will attend the World Expo in Osaka, Japan. Both Japan and South Korea have made significant progress in electronics, automobiles, and food processing. Chhattisgarh too has immense possibilities in these sectors. We will present our new industrial policy and invite industrialists to invest in the state,” Sai, who is on his first foreign visit as the CM, said before boarding his flight to Delhi at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur in Chattisgarh.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Tribal women move Women’s Commission over Durg incident

Sai, who is scheduled to leave for Japan from Delhi on Thursday, will return to India on August 31, official said.

Sai said that after the launch of the new industrial policy in November last year, the state has so far received investment proposals worth ₹6.5 lakh crore. “Several projects have already started, while others are in the process of implementation,” he added.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to expand his cabinet on Wednesday

More than 160 countries and nine international organisations are participating in the ongoing World Expo 2025 in Osaka, organised by the Bureau International des Expositions. The theme of World Expo 2025 is “People’s Living Lab”, focusing on innovation and co-creation of a sustainable future. India’s pavilion highlights its achievements in information technology (IT), space, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, tourism, culture, infrastructure, and railways, with Chhattisgarh showcasing its traditional ‘Dokra art’, displayed under the ‘One District One Product’ initiative.