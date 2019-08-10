e-paper
Chhattisgarh Congress leader arrested for sharing porn video on WhatsApp group

Police said that Pawan Dubey, joint secretary of Bilaspur district unit, allegedly shared a porn video on a WhastApp on Friday along with a comment saying, “first trend arriving from Kashmir after the Article 370 was scrapped

india Updated: Aug 10, 2019 09:16 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Pawan Dubey was booked under section 292 of the IPC (showing obscene material) and provisions of Information Technology (IT) Act, said police.
Pawan Dubey was booked under section 292 of the IPC (showing obscene material) and provisions of Information Technology (IT) Act, said police.(REUTERS FILE/ Representative Image)
         

A Congress leader in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sharing an obscene video on a WhatsApp group.

Police said that Pawan Dubey, joint secretary of Bilaspur district unit, allegedly shared a porn video on a WhatsApp group on Friday along with a comment saying, “first trend arriving from Kashmir after the Article 370 was scrapped”.

Subsequently, several women, who were part of the WhatsApp group, registered a complaint with the police.

“On Thursday evening, on basis of the complaint of women leaders we have arrested the accused,” said SP Bilaspur Prashant Agarwal.

Dubey was booked under section 292 of the IPC (showing obscene material) and provisions of Information Technology (IT) Act, he said, adding, Dubey was produced before a local court which sent him jail on judicial remand on Friday.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 09:16 IST

