Chhattisgarh girl’s death mystery persists amid conflicting claims by kin, cops

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:06 IST

Nearly two months after a 17-year-old minor girl died by suicide after she was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, her body was exhumed for further examination by the police amid allegations of inaction by one of her family members.

Police claimed that the incident was not reported to them and the victim’s family claimed that the police were informed after the incident in July, but no action was taken.

“We have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident,” said Sundarraj P, Bastar range’s inspector general of police (IGP). He added that as per the statement of the victims’ family, total five persons were involved in the alleged gang-rape.

“As per the statement of her family members, on July 19, the girl had gone along with them to attend a wedding in nearby Kanagaon village. On the same night at around 11 pm, she was sexually assaulted by five persons in a nearby forest. Next morning, the victim returned home and died by suicide without informing anyone about the incident,” the IG said.

“Unaware of the incident of sexual assault, the family members performed the last rites and buried the deceased girl on the outskirts of their village,” he added.

The IG said that three accused have been detained by police.

“Her body was exhumed from the grave for the post-mortem in presence of the police team and the tehsildar on Wednesday. A case of gang-rape was registered and three accused have been detained,” the IG said.

The uncle of the victim, however, told reporters that after the girl’s death, two boys from the locality had told him that his niece was sexually assaulted by some men in Kanagaon.

Just two days after that revelation, Dhanora station house officer (SHO) had called him to the police station and asked why he did not report the matter to police, he claimed.

He alleged that the SHO had assured him that he would lodge a case, but no further action was taken.

The IG, however, ruled out any lapse on the part of the police. He said that after the girl’s death, a police team had gone to the village and asked her family members to report the matter if they get any clue about the reason behind her extreme step.

“We learnt that the family was later told about the rape incident by one of the friends of the victim, but they did not approach the police,” he claimed.

“Recently, the girl’s father also tried to kill himself by consuming poison, but he was saved after he got timely medical treatment. The exact reason behind his suicide attempt was not known,” Sundarraj added.