Home / Chandigarh / Educated minors behind more crimes in Ludhiana than illiterate ones: NCRB report

Educated minors behind more crimes in Ludhiana than illiterate ones: NCRB report

As per the National Crime Record Bureau’s report, 2019 saw 28 crimes by juveniles against the 21 reported in 2018 – a jump of 33.3%

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:44 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Of the total 37 minors apprehended for various crimes in Ludhiana last year, while 32 had been educated, five had never gone to school. (Shutterstock image)
         

Juveniles who attended school were involved in more crimes in Ludhiana in 2019 as compared to those who did not, figures released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) reveal.

Of the total 37 minors apprehended for various crimes in the city last year, while 32 (86.5%) had been educated, five (13.5%) had never gone to school. As many as 22 had studied up to Class 8, while 10 had even received education beyond Class 10.

Hindustantimes

As per the bureau’s report, 2019 saw 28 crimes by juveniles against the 21 reported in 2018 – a jump of 33.3%.

From murder to rape, minors were found involved in various types of crimes, with the majority being thefts and burglaries (13), constituting 46.42% of such cases last year.

As many as five cases were lodged for assaults by juveniles, while minor boys were also booked for six sexual crimes, including three cases of rape, two sodomies and one molestation. In such cases, the victims were also aged below 18. Five cases of scuffle and causing injuries by minors were also reported last year.

The only murder case involving minors was that of an 18-year-old boy, who was bludgeoned to death by his three teenaged friends in July 2019, one of whom was slapped by the victim and wanted to avenge it.

Looking further into the juvenile offenders’ backgrounds, the report found that out of the 37 minors arrested by the police, 26 (70.27%) were living with their parents, while 11 were looked after by their guardians.

