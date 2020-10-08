BJP dubs Rajasthan as hub of crime against women, on offensive against Gehlot

jaipur

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:47 IST

Alleging an unprecedented increase in crime against women and Dalits in Rajasthan during the rule of Ashok Gehlot-led government, the BJP has demanded the formulation of a new policy that includes award of Rs 10 lakh as compensation and a government job for rape survivors in the state.

A BJP delegation led by leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria met governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday and urged him to direct the state government to frame a new policy for rehabilitation of rape survivors; time-bound investigation of serious crimes against women and Dalits and effective monitoring of such cases.

In the memorandum submitted to Mishra, the BJP alleged that there has been an unprecedented increase in crime against women, Dalits, tribals and common people in the last 20 months—when chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s government has been in office.

A total of 4.35 lakh cases have been registered in Rajasthan from December 2018 to August 2020, including 11,200 cases of rape, molestation, eve teasing etc.

The figures of the national crime record bureau, 2019 reveals that 7% of the country’s crime cases are from Rajasthan. The state stands second in crime against women. There has been an increase in crime by 49.10% in 2019 compared to 2018.

“The state stands first in crimes related to rape, as country’s 18.72% crime happens here, which is unfortunate. It is shameful that the state is on top in cases of rape against girl above 12 and below 18 years. Rajasthan is second in crimes against Dalits with 14.81% of the country’s total cases.”

Kataria was accompanied by deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, state BJP chief Satish Poonia and others.

The delegation mentioned the recent incidents of crimes against women such as rape in Banswara, Sirohi, Bharatpur, Dholpur etc to support their point.

“The chief minister is also the home minister but is silent on such incidents. The state is embarrassed with such cases and people are living in fear. Congress has no moral right to be in the government,” said Kataria.

The institutions such as the women commission and the SC commission, which have powers, are lying vacant, he said.

Congress leader Archana Sharma responded to the charges by alleging that the BJP was levelling baseless allegations to hide their own failures across the country. She further stated that the state government was committed towards the welfare of the masses, especially women and Dalits.