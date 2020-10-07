e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Victim’s family alleges illegal confinement at Hathras home, approaches HC

Victim’s family alleges illegal confinement at Hathras home, approaches HC

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:27 IST
Jitendra Sarin
Jitendra Sarin
         

PRAYAGRAJ

The family of the 19-year-old woman who was raped and brutalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras last month, causing her death a fortnight later, has filed a petition in the Allahabad high court accusing the district administration of illegally confining them in their house.

The petition, filed by National General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Valmiki Mahapanchayat Surender Kumar on behalf of the family, has said that the victim’s parents, two brothers and two other relatives have been prevented from meeting or communicating with people freely, thereby violating their Right to freedom of speech and expression.

In the petition, the family has alleged that they were detained in their house by the district administration on September 29 and 30, and were not allowed to meet anyone. While later they were allowed to meet a few people, they have not been allowed to move out of their house at free will.

The habeas corpus plea has sought the release of the petitioners from illegal confinement. The case is listed on Thursday for hearing.

top news
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Curran joins Dhoni in dressing room
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Curran joins Dhoni in dressing room
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
‘No govt ever invoked sedition after rape’: Congress to Yogi Adityanath
‘No govt ever invoked sedition after rape’: Congress to Yogi Adityanath
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In