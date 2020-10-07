Victim’s family alleges illegal confinement at Hathras home, approaches HC

india

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:27 IST

PRAYAGRAJ

The family of the 19-year-old woman who was raped and brutalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras last month, causing her death a fortnight later, has filed a petition in the Allahabad high court accusing the district administration of illegally confining them in their house.

The petition, filed by National General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Valmiki Mahapanchayat Surender Kumar on behalf of the family, has said that the victim’s parents, two brothers and two other relatives have been prevented from meeting or communicating with people freely, thereby violating their Right to freedom of speech and expression.

In the petition, the family has alleged that they were detained in their house by the district administration on September 29 and 30, and were not allowed to meet anyone. While later they were allowed to meet a few people, they have not been allowed to move out of their house at free will.

The habeas corpus plea has sought the release of the petitioners from illegal confinement. The case is listed on Thursday for hearing.