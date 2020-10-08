e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Post Hathras, UP to set up data analytics centre to identify crime against women hot spots

Post Hathras, UP to set up data analytics centre to identify crime against women hot spots

At the centre, to be established under the ‘safe city’ project, data would be collected and analysed to identify areas more prone to crime against women

lucknow Updated: Oct 08, 2020 09:21 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Representational Photo.
To strengthen the security of women and facing flak over the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, the state home department has decided to set up a data analytics centre as part of the Women Power Line 1090. The Women Power Line 1090 is a 24x7 contact centre in Lucknow that women can call to register complaints against eve-teasing.

At the centre, to be established under the ‘safe city’ project, data would be collected and analysed to identify areas more prone to crime against women, officials said.

Additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the data analytics centre would collect the data regarding crime against women from various sources. “The data, collected from different sources, would be analysed to identify the areas where the women were harassed. The areas from where maximum cases are reported would be marked as hot spots. The district police and anti-Romeo squads would be activated to check crime against women,” he said.

Soon after coming to power in the state in 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government had instituted a policy to check stalkers and eve-teasers in Uttar Pradesh by constituting groups of volunteers called anti-Romeo squads. However, there are several reports of self-appointed vigilantes who harass couples in the name of protecting women.

According to Awasthi, the cyber cell of the Women Power Line 1090 would be strengthened for quick disposal of cases, using cyber forensic tools.

To check the cases of stalking, the Women Power Line had been integrated with the UP-112 line so that police could be immediately dispatched to take action against anti- social elements. “An SMS alert would be sent to the police officer posted in the area and feedback about police action would be collected from the victim,” he said.

