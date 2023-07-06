Home / India News / Chhattisgarh govt hikes DA for employees by 5 percentage points to 38%

Chhattisgarh govt hikes DA for employees by 5 percentage points to 38%

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 06, 2023 06:50 PM IST

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said in a post on Twitter that the hike in DA will annually cost the government about ₹1,000 crore

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday hiked dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees by five percentage points, taking it to 38%.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on Twitter the hike in DA for state government employees (ANI File Photo)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on Twitter the hike in DA for state government employees (ANI File Photo)

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister CM Bhupesh Baghel.

A government statement said the decision will benefit about 3,80,000 employees.

“We have decided in the cabinet meeting to increase the DA by 5 per cent for state government employees. The hike will put an additional burden of 1,000 crore per annum on the exchequer,” Baghel said in a post on Twitter.

An official said the DA was last increased by 5 percentage points in October last year.

“Now, they will get 38% DA. The state government has also reduced eligibility criteria for full pension from 33 years of service to 30 years of service, while the qualifying service period for voluntary retirement has been reduced from 20 years to 17 years,” the official said.

“The amendment to the Chhattisgarh State Administrative Service (Classification, Recruitment, and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2023 and the amended Chhattisgarh Private Universities (Establishment and Operation) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has been approved, “the statement added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out