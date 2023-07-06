Chhattisgarh govt hikes DA for employees by 5 percentage points to 38%

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday hiked dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees by five percentage points, taking it to 38%. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on Twitter the hike in DA for state government employees (ANI File Photo)

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister CM Bhupesh Baghel.

A government statement said the decision will benefit about 3,80,000 employees.

“We have decided in the cabinet meeting to increase the DA by 5 per cent for state government employees. The hike will put an additional burden of ₹1,000 crore per annum on the exchequer,” Baghel said in a post on Twitter.

An official said the DA was last increased by 5 percentage points in October last year.

“Now, they will get 38% DA. The state government has also reduced eligibility criteria for full pension from 33 years of service to 30 years of service, while the qualifying service period for voluntary retirement has been reduced from 20 years to 17 years,” the official said.

“The amendment to the Chhattisgarh State Administrative Service (Classification, Recruitment, and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2023 and the amended Chhattisgarh Private Universities (Establishment and Operation) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has been approved, “the statement added.

