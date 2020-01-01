e-paper
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh government launches financial scheme for labourers

Chhattisgarh government launches financial scheme for labourers

About 36 lakh registered labourers unorganized sector in Chhattisgarh are expected to benefit under the new scheme.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 21:10 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Under this scheme launched by CM Bhupesh Baghel, on the death of a registered labourer at work, financial aid of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the family members
Under this scheme launched by CM Bhupesh Baghel, on the death of a registered labourer at work, financial aid of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the family members(PTI)
         

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched a financial scheme for the labourers of the state.

Under the scheme, Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Mrityu Evam Divyang Sahayta Yojana, on the death of a registered labourer at work, financial aid of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the family members.

“The aim is to help the labourers of the state. A financial aid of Rs 50,000 will be provided in case of disability caused to a registered labourer due to accident at work,” said Baghel talking to the mediapersons on Wednesday morning.

A senior IAS officer said there are about 36 lakh registered labourers unorganized sector in Chhattisgarh which will be benefited under the new schemes.

