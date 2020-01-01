Chhattisgarh government launches financial scheme for labourers

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 21:10 IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched a financial scheme for the labourers of the state.

Under the scheme, Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Mrityu Evam Divyang Sahayta Yojana, on the death of a registered labourer at work, financial aid of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the family members.

“The aim is to help the labourers of the state. A financial aid of Rs 50,000 will be provided in case of disability caused to a registered labourer due to accident at work,” said Baghel talking to the mediapersons on Wednesday morning.

A senior IAS officer said there are about 36 lakh registered labourers unorganized sector in Chhattisgarh which will be benefited under the new schemes.