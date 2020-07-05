Chhattisgarh government to buy cow-dung at Rs 1.5 per kg, scheme begins from July 20

india

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 12:10 IST

The Chhattisgarh government will procure cow-dung at Rs 1.5 per kilogram from July 20 under the scheme ‘Gaudhan Nyay Yojana’ launched on June 25.

A committee headed by Agriculture Minister Ravindra Chaubey was formed to fix the rate of procuring the rate of cow-dung.

“On Saturday, the committee decided to procure cow-dung at Rs 1.5 kg with the aim of preserving and improving cow shedding, promoting the production of vermicompost and improving the rural economy,” said a Commissioner (agriculture production) M Geeta.

The officer further said that the cow dung will be collected door-to-door by Gaudhan Samiti.

“The committee also recommended that fortnightly payments should be made to cattle owners and farmers for the procurement,” said officer adding that there are about a crore cattle in the state.

On June 25, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel launched ‘Gaudhan Nyay Yojana’ claiming that there has been a tradition of open grazing in Chhattisgarh, which results in loss of crops. He also said that the stray cattle cause road accidents, loss of life and property in cities. The chief minister further highlighted the fact that the cows are abandoned after they stop giving milk and hence to make cow rearing a profitable business, the government has decided to procure cow dung from farmers and cattle owners.

The government also directed urban administration department to make complete arrangements to prevent stray animals from roaming in the cities. The department will be responsible for purchasing cow dung and production of vermicompost.

“The purpose of this scheme is to promote cattle rearing in the state and to benefit the cattle owners, who are mostly farmers. The government tried to strengthen the rural economy of the state through the ‘Narva, Garuva, Ghuruwa, Badi’ scheme in which we have developed cowsheds in 2,200 villages of the state. In the next two-three months, about 5,000 more cowsheds will be developed in the state. This scheme is an incremental step forward,” said the chief minister.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, claimed that the scheme is not practical and its implementation is not possible.

“In Chhattisgarh, the farmers never sell cow-dung to anyone. I don’t know what is government talking about? Secondly, if the government is procuring it, there is no infrastructure. And where is the budget? This scheme is not practically possible in the state,” senior BJP leader and former minister Ajay Chandrakar told HT.

On June 20, Chhattisgarh government launched the ‘Roka-Chheka Abhiyan’ in all the villages in the state, which seeks to revive traditional agricultural methods and to save kharif crops from open grazing by stray cattle.

Roka-Chheka is one of the popular traditional agricultural methods of Chhattisgarh, which the state government has decided to make more organised and effective from this year. The programme aims to ban the open grazing of stray cattle after the sowing season is over.