Chhattisgarh govt announces steps to ease unemployment, engineers to benefit

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:51 IST

In an attempt to provide employment, the Chhattisgarh government has planned to initiate an E-category registration system in all departments under which construction work tenders will be given to only local unemployed engineers and diploma holders.

The E-category registration system is to be initiated in all the construction departments, bodies, and boards of the state government and directions have been issued in this regard, said Pradeep Sharma, advisor to chief minister Bhupesh Baghel told HT on Tuesday.

“The idea is to provide work to local block-level contractors, who will provide employment to diploma holders and engineers in projects of their area,” Sharma said.

“We have decided that the contractors will have to employ a diploma engineer in the projects worth Rs 20 lakh and graduate engineers in projects costing up to one crore or more. A provision has been made to pay 15,000 per month to the diploma engineers and 25,000 per month to the graduate engineer. The government believes that through this we can give work to a large number of unemployed engineers,” said Sharma.