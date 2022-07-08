Home / India News / Chhattisgarh govt approves e-vehicle policy
india news

Chhattisgarh govt approves e-vehicle policy

The policy in which road tax and registration fee waivers are provisioned will also encourage the use of EVs, an official said.
Published on Jul 08, 2022 06:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Chhattisgarh government approved its electric vehicle (EV) policy on Thursday, aiming to develop the state as a manufacturing hub, protect environment and create employment opportunities.

The policy in which road tax and registration fee waivers are provisioned will also encourage the use of EVs, an official said.

The nod to ‘Chhattisgarh EV Policy 2022’ was granted during a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel at his official residence, he said.

“Chhattisgarh will become a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and their accessories in the coming years. The policy will create employment opportunities for the youth,” a release quoted the CM as saying.

