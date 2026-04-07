Chhattisgarh HC gives Amit Jogi life imprisonment in 2003 NCP leader murder case

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh high court has sentenced Amit Jogi, son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, to life imprisonment in connection with the 2003 murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ramavatar Jaggi. Ajit Jogi, (HT_PRINT)

The order, passed on April 2 by a division bench of chief justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma, set aside Jogi’s acquittal by a trial court in 2007.

It observed that the earlier judgment was “palpably illegal, wrong and perverse,” and not based on concrete evidence on record.

What are the charges? Setting aside the May 31, 2007 trial court verdict convicting 28 accused and acquitting Jogi as untenable, the high court held Amit Jogi guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000, with an additional six months’ imprisonment in case of default.

Noting that Jogi is currently on bail, the bench directed that his bail bonds will remain valid for three weeks. During this period, he must surrender before the trial court, failing which he will be taken into custody to serve his sentence.

“It is amply clear that Amit Jogi was the mastermind of the entire conspiracy, and he was also in a commanding position, being the son of the then Chief Minister. He was an influential person to such an extent that he could manage police authorities to arrange for persons who could forge themselves as the assailants,” the court said in its order, which was made public on Monday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Amit Jogi sentenced to life imprisonment in 2003 murder of NCP leader

Jaggi, a leader of the NCP, was murdered on June 4, 2003, when Ajit Jogi was serving as the chief minister of the state.

The case was initially probed by the state police and later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which filed a charge sheet against multiple accused, including Amit Jogi. CBI had challenged the 2007 verdict; however, its plea was dismissed by the high court in 2011 on the grounds of delay.

SC directed HC to reconsider CBI's plea In November last year, the Supreme Court directed the high court to reconsider CBI’s plea seeking permission to appeal against the acquittal. The HC reopened proceedings last month, culminating in the sentencing of Amit Jogi.

In a video statement on X, Jogi alleged “serious injustice” and said he has approached the Supreme Court. He said his counsel argued that he was not heard before leave to appeal was granted and CBI’s plea was allowed. The top court will examine the high court’s orders and is expected to pass its decision on April 20, he said.The Chhattisgarh high court has sentenced Amit Jogi, son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, to life imprisonment in connection with the 2003 murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ramavatar Jaggi.

The order, passed on April 2 by a division bench of chief justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma, set aside Jogi’s acquittal by a trial court in 2007. It observed that the earlier judgment was “palpably illegal, wrong and perverse,” and not based on concrete evidence on record.

Setting aside the May 31, 2007 trial court verdict convicting 28 accused and acquitting Jogi as untenable, the high court held Amit Jogi guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000, with an additional six months’ imprisonment in case of default.

Noting that Jogi is currently on bail, the bench directed that his bail bonds will remain valid for three weeks. During this period, he must surrender before the trial court, failing which he will be taken into custody to serve his sentence.

“It is amply clear that Amit Jogi was the mastermind of the entire conspiracy, and he was also in a commanding position, being the son of the then Chief Minister. He was an influential person to such an extent that he could manage police authorities to arrange for persons who could forge themselves as the assailants,” the court said in its order, which was made public on Monday.

What is the case? Jaggi, a leader of the NCP, was murdered on June 4, 2003, when Ajit Jogi was serving as the chief minister of the state.

The case was initially probed by the state police and later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which filed a charge sheet against multiple accused, including Amit Jogi. CBI had challenged the 2007 verdict; however, its plea was dismissed by the high court in 2011 on the grounds of delay.

In November last year, the Supreme Court directed the high court to reconsider CBI’s plea seeking permission to appeal against the acquittal. The HC reopened proceedings last month, culminating in the sentencing of Amit Jogi.

In a video statement on X, Jogi alleged “serious injustice” and said he has approached the Supreme Court. He said his counsel argued that he was not heard before leave to appeal was granted and CBI’s plea was allowed. The top court will examine the high court’s orders and is expected to pass its decision on April 20, he said.