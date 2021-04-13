Chhattisgarh: Lockdown extended in Durg, night curfew in Sukma from April 15

Amid the rise in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases many states across the country have imposed night curfew and lockdown-like measures to control the spread of the virus. On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh, which is among the nine states witnessing a rise in the number of daily cases, extended the restrictions in two of its districts, Sukma and Durg.

The administration of Durg district decided to extend the lockdown in the area, which reported over 1,500 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, till April 19. “The earlier lockdown, imposed in the district on April 6, has been effective in checking the spread of the infection. Therefore, it is being extended till April 19. Make this successful with your participation to prevent an increase in the infections,” read a tweet in Hindi from the official Twitter handle of the district on Tuesday.

The guidelines issued by district collector SN Bhure on Twitter said the borders of the district will remain sealed while entry to the district will only be allowed after producing an e-pass. However, shops selling essential items will be allowed to operate. Bank and post offices will be operational between 10am and 1pm.

Meanwhile, Sukma district collector on Tuesday said the order for a night curfew from 12pm to 7am will come into effect from April 15. Shops will be allowed to open from 7am to 12pm, reported news agency ANI.

“Curfew to remain imposed in Sukma district from 12pm to 7am, in the wake of rising in the number of Covid-19 cases. The order will come into effect from April 15. Shops will be allowed to remain open from 7am to 12pm,” ANI quoted the collector as saying.

The situation in the state has taken an alarming turn as the bodies of Covid-19 patients are piling up in crematorium and mortuaries in capital Raipur.

On Monday, Chhattisgarh reported 13,576, the third-highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. The state also reported 139 new deaths, the second-highest in the country, in the last 24 hours, as per the ministry’s data.