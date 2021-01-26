Chhattisgarh: Man killed in Bastar, cops probe Maoist involvement
A contractor, who was engaged in construction work in the Maoist-affected Bijapur district of Bastar range, was killed on Monday. Police claimed that they are investigating the Maoist involvement in the killing and have launched a hunt for the accused.
Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P told HT that the attack took place near Koter village.
“ A contractor, Dharmendra Garg, was attacked by some armed men near Koter village in Bijapur district. Later he succumbed to his injuries while on the way to Bijapur district hospital. There is a possibility of Maoist involvement in the incident and an investigation has started,” said IG adding that more details are awaited.
On Sunday , a deputy sarpanch was killed allegedly by Maoists Kondagaon district of Bastar region.
Officials said that the men reached the village, strangled him to death and fled into the jungle.
The incident took place in village Kermapal , about 55km from the Kondagaon district headquarters bordering Narayanpur district.
