A deputy sarpanch was killed allegedly by Maoists in the Kondagaon district of Bastar region, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that the man died by strangulation and that the Maoists then fled into the jungle.

“This incident took place in village Kermapal, about 55 km from the Kondagaon district headquarters bordering Narayanpur district. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, around a dozen Maoists reached the village and killed vice-sarpanch Bajaram Korram,” said Sidhharth Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Kondagaon district.

The SP further said the Maoists alleged that Korram was engaged in anti-people activity in the area since 2001. Police have launched a hunt for the Maoists, the SP added.

On January 6, a sarpanch of a village in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district was killed by Maoists at his home.

The sarpanch of Chhindgur village, identified as Pandru (45), was killed after a group of Maoists stormed his house and slit his throat.

Senior police officers believe that Maoists want to create an environment of fear among villagers which can help them increase recruitment.

“There has been a decrease in recruitment of sentries in 2017-18. The other very important factor behind recent killings is that there is total indiscipline in ranks of Maoists, with local cadres now killing people without even taking approval of senior cadres. And lastly, there is total ideological disarray with movement becoming an armed war with no ethics,” an officer added.