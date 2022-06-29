Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill sarpanch on suspicions of him being police informer
Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill sarpanch on suspicions of him being police informer

The IG said that the police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and the exact motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained
Maoists train in a forest area in the eastern jungles of India. (AP File Photo)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 04:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Maoists in Chhattisgarh have allegedly killed a sarpanch suspecting him to be a police informer in Bijapur district of Bastar division, police said, adding that the incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Maoists killed Ratiram Kudiyam (35), the sarpanch of Mormed village under the Toynar police station area, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. It seems that they strangled him with a rope and threw his body in the jungle,” inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said in a statement.

The IG said that the police have sent the body for post-mortem examination, but prima facie it appears that the victim was killed on suspicions of being a police informer. However, the exact motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained, he said.

“We launched a combing operation inside the nearby jungles on Wednesday morning in search of Maoists,” the IG added.

