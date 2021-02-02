Chhattisgarh MSP scheme for paddy a big draw, record procurement this year
Chhattisgarh has set a record of procuring more than 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme during the Kharif marketing year 2020-21 amid the backdrop of farmers' agitation at Delhi borders against farm laws and demand for a guaranteed MSP.
A record number of 95.38 per cent of the total registered paddy farmers have sold paddy crop under MSP. As per officials, out of 21,52475 farmers, 20,53483 have sold their paddy this year, which is the highest in the last 20 years. The procurement that began in December last ended on January 31.
“Chhattisgarh has created a new record of purchasing more than 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the year 2020-21, which is the highest since the state was formed,” a press release issued by the government stated.
In the year 2017-18, 56.88 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the state, whereas in the year 2018-19, 80.83 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased and in the year 2019-20, 83.94 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured.
It is worth mentioning that last week Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to Union consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister Piyush Goyal and urged him to raise the permitted amount of 24 lakh metric tons of rice to be procured under the central pool in FCI to 40 lakh metric tons in the Kharif marketing year 2020-21 as soon as possible.
The CM stated that in the Kharif marketing season in Chhattisgarh, the paddy was procured at the minimum support price (MSP) from the farmers as per the MoU with the food department, government of India, under the decentralized procurement scheme for the procurement of paddy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 8,635; 94 deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After two days of peace, Opposition fireworks to return in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: SpaceX to launch 1st all-civilian mission with tech CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh MSP scheme for paddy a big draw, record procurement this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a rare move, Indian Army orders court of inquiry into tiff between generals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW, central and east India from Feb 3-5, warns IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to hold all-party meeting over farmers' stir today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: PIL filed in Delhi HC over Republic Day violence
Farmers announce ‘chakka jam’ on Feb 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decade after scam, Odisha imposes penalty of ₹2056 cr for illegal mining
- This is the biggest ever penalty on any mining company after the mining scam broke out a decade ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highways to welfare funds: 4 poll-bound states get infra boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will the Budget alleviate distress?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers, villages at heart of budget: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How the fiscal math changed during and after the pandemic?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox