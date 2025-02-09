Menu Explore
Chhattisgarh: 12 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

ByHT News Desk
Feb 09, 2025 11:23 AM IST

Twelve Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday morning. The encounter comes a week after eight Maoists were killed in another operation security forces launched in Bijapur district.

Chhattisgarh: 12 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur(PTI/File)
The gunfight in which eight Maoists were killed broke out on January 31 when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, news agency PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

Personnel of the District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force of the state police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation which was launched on Friday after receiving information about the presence of cadres of the `West Bastar division' of the Maoists in the area, he had said.

The security operations come in line with central government's vow to “end Naxalism” by 2026, which Home Minister Amit Shah had reiterated on January 6 after eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one driver lost their lives when their vehicle was blown up by Maoists using an IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

Also Read: 8 DRG jawans dead as Naxals blow up their vehicle in Bijapur; Shah says will end Naxalism by 2026

The blast reportedly took place on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district.

The jawans of DRG Dantewada, were returning in a Scorpio after a joint operation, the IG said. The joint operation was of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur, IG Bastar added.

The Maoist attack on DRG, a unit of the state police, was the biggest strike on security personnel by Maoists in the last two years, PTI quoted an official. On April 26, 2023, ten police personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Maoists blew up their vehicle, which was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in neighbouring Dantewada district.

Home Minister Amit Shah took to microblogging platform X and said he was deeply saddened by the news of the loss of DRG soldiers in the IED blast in Bijapur. “It is impossible to express this grief in words, but I assure you that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain.

