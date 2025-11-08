Chhattisgarh: NIA raids 12 locations in Bastar in 2023 Aranpur IED blast case

Raipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches at 12 locations across Dantewada and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region in connection with the 2023 Aranpur improvised explosive device (IED) blast and ambush attack case, police said on Saturday. The attack was carried out near village Pedka under the Aranpur police station limits in Dantewada district on April 26, 2023.

The raids were conducted at the premises of suspects linked to an attack carried out by the Darbha Division Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) near village Pedka under the Aranpur police station limits in Dantewada district on April 26, 2023.

A statement issued by the agency said that the searches led to the recovery of several incriminating materials, including cash, handwritten letters, printed receipt books related to levy collection by the Maoists, and digital devices belonging to the suspects.

“These suspects and accused persons were found linked with the CPI (Maoist) cadres involved in carrying out the deadly massacre,” the statement said.

The Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district that claimed the lives of 10 policemen and the driver of their vehicle on Wednesday fuelled speculation about possible violations of the standard operating procedure that could have led to gaps in security.

The men -- part of a four-vehicle convoy that was returning from an anti-Maoist operation 75km away -- were travelling in an unprotected and rented minivan when the IED tore through their vehicle, barely 700m from the Aranpur police station.

The central agency has so far filed two charge sheets in the case against 27 arrested individuals. The NIA said further investigation in the case is continuing.