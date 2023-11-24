close_game
Chhattisgarh: One civilian killed, one missing after coming in contact with pressure IED planted by Naxals

ANI |
Nov 24, 2023 03:17 PM IST

A civilian was killed and another was reported missing after they came into contact with a pressure IED planted by Naxals in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at the Amdai Hills area in the Chotedonger police station area," a statement quoted Narayanpur Police as saying.

"The incident took place at the Amdai Hills area in the Chotedonger police station area," a statement quoted Narayanpur Police as saying.

The deceased villager was identified as Ritesh Gagda (21) while the injured person, who was reported missing in the wake of the incident, was identified as Shravan Gagda (24), police added.

A search for the missing person has been launched, the police informed.

Earlier, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) successfully averted potential collateral damages in the Kirandul area of Chhattisgarh after detecting and neutralising four tiffin bombs strategically placed by Naxals, the force said on Thursday.

The bombs were detected and neutralised on November 21. (ANI)

