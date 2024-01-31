 Chhattisgarh: Police seizes ₹2.64 crore cash from car in Durg; arrests three | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: Police seizes 2.64 crore cash from car in Durg; arrests three

Chhattisgarh: Police seizes 2.64 crore cash from car in Durg; arrests three

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2024 07:38 PM IST

Police said they had informed the Income Tax department about the seizure and detained three people in connection with it

Raipur: Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday seized Rs.2.64 crore in cash from a car in Durg district and arrested three persons in connection, an official said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said they received information about two suspicious cars parked near a bank in the Sector-1 area in Bhilai Bhatti.

Following this, a team of police reached the spot on Wednesday morning and found three persons on-board the two vehicles, a police officer said. Upon checking, Rs.2.64 crore in cash was found in one of the cars.

Police said they had informed the Income Tax department about the seizure and detained three people in connection with it.

“As the three persons failed to give satisfactory answer about the money, it was seized. The Income Tax department has been informed,” the officer said.

The three arrested persons are being interrogated, and further action will be taken accordingly, the officer added.

Follow Us On