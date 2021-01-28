Chhattisgarh police to launch WhatsApp number to register complaints

Come February 1, people can WhatsApp complaints to Chhattisgarh police and the office of Director General of Police (DGP) will monitor them.

“First, anyone can report his/her complaint on the number and it will be closely monitored by my office. Second, many times, a person registers a complaint with the concerned police station but the station does not take proper action, in these circumstances, the complainant can directly complain to this number. And third, there are lots of complaints against policemen in remote areas which are not reported because of local pressure hence on this number we will be looking after complaints against policemen also,” said Chhattisgarh DGP, DM Awasthi.

The top officer told HT that the idea is to reach the common man under programme “Samadhan”.

“The WhatsApp number will be in the public domain so that quick action can be initiated in a serious case. Every Thursday my office will choose serious cases and I will talk to the victim and the concerned police officers about the case,” said the DGP.

The officer further said that if the concerned policemen are found guilty of apathy, he/she will be punished, and action will be taken.