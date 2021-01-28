IND USA
The WhatsApp number will be in the public domain so that quick action can be initiated in a serious case, said police. (REUTERS)
The WhatsApp number will be in the public domain so that quick action can be initiated in a serious case, said police.
india news

Chhattisgarh police to launch WhatsApp number to register complaints

Chhattisgarh DGP told HT that the idea is to reach the common man under programme “Samadhan”.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST

Come February 1, people can WhatsApp complaints to Chhattisgarh police and the office of Director General of Police (DGP) will monitor them.

“First, anyone can report his/her complaint on the number and it will be closely monitored by my office. Second, many times, a person registers a complaint with the concerned police station but the station does not take proper action, in these circumstances, the complainant can directly complain to this number. And third, there are lots of complaints against policemen in remote areas which are not reported because of local pressure hence on this number we will be looking after complaints against policemen also,” said Chhattisgarh DGP, DM Awasthi.

The top officer told HT that the idea is to reach the common man under programme “Samadhan”.

“The WhatsApp number will be in the public domain so that quick action can be initiated in a serious case. Every Thursday my office will choose serious cases and I will talk to the victim and the concerned police officers about the case,” said the DGP.

The officer further said that if the concerned policemen are found guilty of apathy, he/she will be punished, and action will be taken.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI01_23_2021_000319A)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
india news

West Bengal passes resolution against three farm laws, sixth state to do so

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Before Bengal, five states - Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala - had rejected the implementation of these laws in their states.
Savadi’s statement came in response to Uddhav Thackeray’s call for declaring the disputed areas between the two states a Union Territory until the Supreme Court decides on a pending petition over Maharashtra’s claims over Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka. (HT archive)
Savadi's statement came in response to Uddhav Thackeray's call for declaring the disputed areas between the two states a Union Territory until the Supreme Court decides on a pending petition over Maharashtra's claims over Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka.
india news

Maharashtra’s MVA slams Karnataka dy CM for seeking UT status for Mumbai

By Faisal Malik & Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The NCP called the demand baseless and pointless while the Shiv Sena said those making it should not forget Uddhav Thackeray is the Maharashtra chief minister
New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press briefing on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI16-12-2020_000206B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press briefing on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
india news

5G core network should be Indian, permission for trials soon: Telecom minister

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the testbed is ready for 5G and the government will soon grant a permit for trials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news

Bangladesh foreign secretary in India to discuss PM Modi’s visit, bilateral ties

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Masud Bin Momen has arrived on a three-day visit during which he will co-chair foreign office consultations and hold discussions to prepare for PM Modi’s Dhaka visit on March 26
The Prime Minister wore an NCC cap, inspected the guard of honour, and reviewed the march pasts by NCC contingents(ANI/Twitter)
The Prime Minister wore an NCC cap, inspected the guard of honour, and reviewed the march pasts by NCC contingents
india news

India will be known as a big producer of defence equipment: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • While talking about the Centre’s efforts to usher in domestic manufacturing of defence equipment the Prime Minister said “The day is not far when India will be known as a big producer of defence equipment instead of a big market.”
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers Manish Sisodia (C), Gopal Rai (2R), Satyendra Jain (2L) and others party leaders participate in a day-long hunger strike to support the protesting farmers against Centre's farm reform laws, at AAP office in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(PTI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers Manish Sisodia (C), Gopal Rai (2R), Satyendra Jain (2L) and others party leaders participate in a day-long hunger strike to support the protesting farmers against Centre's farm reform laws, at AAP office in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
india news

'Signature on farmers' death warrant': AAP to boycott President Kovind's speech

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:07 PM IST
AAP leaders have dubbed passage of the three laws as the "signature on the death warrant of farmers".
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called Covaxin, during a vaccination campaign in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called Covaxin, during a vaccination campaign in New Delhi, India.
india news

After Sri Lanka, Africa secures 400 million doses of Indian shots

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:10 PM IST
As with many vaccine deals, there are no immediate details on cost or how much people might pay per dose.
President Ram Nath Kovind will adress both the Houses of Parliament on Friday. (File photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind will adress both the Houses of Parliament on Friday.
india news

Budget session: AAP MPs to boycott President’s speech in solidarity with farmers

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:56 PM IST
AAP has three Rajya Sabha MP and one in the Lok Sabha. They had voted against the three laws when they were passed in Parliament in September 2020
The observation was made by a single bench of Justice Pushpa Ganediwala on January 15.(HT_PRINT)
The observation was made by a single bench of Justice Pushpa Ganediwala on January 15.
india news

Holding hands, unzipping pants no sexual assault under POCSO: Bombay High Court

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:34 PM IST
The high court noted that the definition of "sexual assault" under the POCSO Act says that there has to be "physical contact with sexual intent without penetration".
The TMC chief attacked the Modi government on bringing the three contentious farm laws without any prior deliberations.(File photo)
The TMC chief attacked the Modi government on bringing the three contentious farm laws without any prior deliberations.
india news

'First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal': Mamata takes a jibe at Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:28 PM IST
She blamed the party at the Centre for the unfortunate incidents that took place on the 72nd Republic Day.
"Budget 2021 will be a game-changer and will focus on areas that have not received full support. We are going to identify such areas that need further support. We are working towards a resurgent India and Atmanirbhar Bharat," Agarwal said.(PTI)
"Budget 2021 will be a game-changer and will focus on areas that have not received full support. We are going to identify such areas that need further support. We are working towards a resurgent India and Atmanirbhar Bharat," Agarwal said.
india news

BJP says India's economic recovery post Covid-19 is strong

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:25 PM IST
BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said that the Modi government has been walking on the path of strong reforms.
Protesters had gathered from around 10 nearby villages.(HT photo)
Protesters had gathered from around 10 nearby villages.
india news

R-Day violence: Locals stage counter protests at Singhu border against farmers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Many of the protesters said that they are facing hardships due to the farmers' agitation and want the roads to be cleared.
The 'Maha Kumbh Mela' is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.(Reuters)
The 'Maha Kumbh Mela' is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.
india news

Government will not take any risk that will turn Haridwar into Wuhan

ANI, Haridwar
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:19 PM IST
  • In view of the pandemic, GOI has released a set of SOPs regarding the Kumbh Mela. The authorities concerned have been asked to discourage children below the age of 10, people above the age of 65, pregnant women, and people suffering from chronic diseases from participating in the Mela.
Gurnam Singh Charuni. (HT Photo)
Gurnam Singh Charuni.
india news

Farmers to protest at Haryana’s toll plazas till demands are met: Gurnam Charuni

By Neeraj Mohan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:12 PM IST
In a video message, Charuni also warned the BJP-led Haryana government against using police force on the farmers who were protesting peacefully for the past one month
