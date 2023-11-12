Chhattisgarh poll: CM Baghel's 15,000 annual assistance sop for women

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday assured an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 to women under the ‘Chhattisgarh Gruha Lakshmi Yojana’ if Congress retains power in the state. This comes as a counter to the BJP's promise in its poll manifesto of giving ₹12,000 per year to married women.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi ji and Chhattisgarh Mahtari, an important decision has been taken for women empowerment…After the Congress government is formed again in Chhattisgarh, women in the state will be provided an annual assistance of ₹15,000 directly into their bank accounts under the Chhattisgarh Gruha Lakshmi Yojana,” Baghel told the media in Raipur.

Earlier on November 5, the Congress launched its poll manifesto titled ‘Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28’ for the upcoming elections.

According to the manifesto, the Congress has promised a caste-based census in the state, waiving off farmers' loans, free education for students from KG (kindergarten) to PG, and a subsidy of ₹500 per cooking gas cylinder to all women of all income groups. It also promised that farmers would get ₹3,200 per quintal against paddy procurement, including input subsidy currently being given under the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojna to paddy cultivators. Apart from this, all the schemes that are currently operational will continue as well if Congress retains power in the state, Baghel had said.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly are being held in two phases. While the first phase of polling in 20 seats was held on November 7, the second phase of polling for the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17. The results will be announced on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

