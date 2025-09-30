Chhattisgarh pregnant teen kills man after he refuses to marry her, confesses to cops

RAIPUR: A 16-year-old girl has been detained for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in a lodge in Raipur district after he refused to marry her, police said on Tuesday. A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, in his early 20s, was from Bihar and had been living in Chhattisgarh for some time, an official said.

The murder came to light on Monday after the lodge’s staff grew suspicious about the locked room and alerted the police. The man was found dead with multiple stab injuries.

Even as the police were investigating the case, the girl, a resident of Bilaspur district, reached Koni police station with her mother and confessed to the crime.

The girl told the police that she was in a relationship with the man and had been pressuring him to marry her after she became pregnant. But he had refused.

The two had checked into the lodge on September 27, and while the man was asleep, the girl allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot. She then locked the room, threw the key onto a railway track and returned to Bilaspur.

The girl later informed her mother about the incident, following which they approached the police.

A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway, officials said.