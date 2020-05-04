e-paper
Chhattisgarh to bear travel expenses of state’s migrant workers

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel welcomed the Centre’s decision to run trains for labourers and requested to run these trains free of cost on human grounds.

india Updated: May 04, 2020 19:30 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had written to railways ministers Piyush Goyal requesting him to run 28 trains from various cities of the country so that migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh can come back home.
Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Monday the government will pay for the fare for the return of stranded migrant workers from the state and urged the Indian Railways to run a special train for them.

Kamalpreet Singh, the state’s transport secretary, has written a letter to Shyam Sundar Gupta, the divisional railway manager and nodal officer (railway) in Raipur, informing him about the state government’s decision and urged him to take necessary action for running the Shramik Special trains for bringing back the workers of Chhattisgarh.

Singh wrote the state government has decided it will bring back migrants workers from Chhattisgarh, who have been stranded in other states, through trains during the third phase of lockdown.

On Saturday, Bhupesh Baghel had written to railways ministers Piyush Goyal requesting him to run 28 trains from various cities of the country so that migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh can come back home.

Baghel welcomed the Centre’s decision to run trains for labourers and requested to run these trains free of cost on human grounds.

The Centre had on May 1 decided to allow special trains—Shramik Specials—to enable stranded migrants to return home.

