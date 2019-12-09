e-paper
Chhattisgarh woman attacked by spurned stalker on bail dies

The woman had sustained grievous injuries on her neck and face in the attack.

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 01:50 IST
Korba
The death of the woman came at a time when the nation is outraged over the Unnao incident wherein a 23-year-old woman was burnt alive by five men, including two who had allegedly raped her. She died on Friday night.
A 35-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh has succumbed to her injuries she had sustained after a stalker, who was arrested earlier for shooting her obscene video, attacked her with a sickle on December 6, police said on Sunday.

The accused Indrapal Tonde (40) was on bail when he slashed the woman’s neck near Budhwari Bajrang chowk in Korba when she was on her way to work.

“The woman was shifted from a Korba hospital to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur district on Saturday evening but succumbed during treatment on the intervening night of Saturday (December 7) and Sunday (December 8),” said Korba Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh Meena.

The woman had sustained grievous injuries on her neck and face in the attack.

“Tonde was arrested after the attack and has been remanded in judicial custody,” he added.

The deceased woman, a resident of Mungeli district, had been residing and working in Budhwari area in Korba after getting separated from her husband.

Tonde had professed his love to her but she rejected his proposal, according to police.

Despite shifting to another house, the woman continued to be stalked and pestered by Tonde, police said.

In October this year, the accused allegedly filmed her secretly when she was taking a bath and circulated the video on social media.

“The woman lodged a complaint and Tonde was arrested, but he got bail some days ago. On Friday (December 6), he attacked her with a sickle. Some passersby came to her rescue and thrashed him before handing him over to police,” he said.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

Tonde has now been charged with murder, he added.

The death of the woman came at a time when the nation is outraged over the Unnao incident wherein a 23-year-old woman was burnt alive by five men, including two who had allegedly raped her. She died on Friday night.

The Unnao incident came days after the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

